Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Panoramic Sunroof ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? 10 Speakers (/w 630 Watt Amplifier) ? Harman/Kardon® Premium Audio ?Wireless Cell Phone Charger ?Air-Cooled Front Seats ?Power Passenger Seat ?LED Interior Lights ?LED Light Bar Taillights ?Gloss Black Door Pillars ?Acoustic Laminated Side Front Door Glass ?Rain Sensing Wipers ?Dual Exhaust ?Fog lamps ?Gray Matte Mesh grille ?4.3? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ?Rear USB/12V Charging Ports ?Rear Climate Ventilation ?UVO Intelligence Telematics ?Satellite radio MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Optima-2019-id10506359.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Optima-2019-id10506359.html</a>

2019 Kia Optima

77,558 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Optima

EX Tech | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

EX Tech | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,558KM
Used
VIN 5XXGU4L34KG310931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,558 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Panoramic Sunroof ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? 10 Speakers (/w 630 Watt Amplifier) ? Harman/Kardon® Premium Audio ?Wireless Cell Phone Charger ?Air-Cooled Front Seats ?Power Passenger Seat ?LED Interior Lights ?LED Light Bar Taillights ?Gloss Black Door Pillars ?Acoustic Laminated Side Front Door Glass ?Rain Sensing Wipers ?Dual Exhaust ?Fog lamps ?Gray Matte Mesh grille ?4.3? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ?Rear USB/12V Charging Ports ?Rear Climate Ventilation ?UVO Intelligence Telematics ?Satellite radio MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Optima-2019-id10506359.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $22

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss | ROOF | LEATHER | 1 OWNER | LOW KMS for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss | ROOF | LEATHER | 1 OWNER | LOW KMS 18,500 KM $56,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX Luxury | SUNROOF | LEATHER | 1 OWNER | HTD SEAT for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Kia Sportage SX Luxury | SUNROOF | LEATHER | 1 OWNER | HTD SEAT 98,930 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD | PLATINUM PKG | WINTERS!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD | PLATINUM PKG | WINTERS!! 75,448 KM $53,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima