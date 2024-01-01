$20,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Optima
EX Tech | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 1 OWNER
2019 Kia Optima
EX Tech | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 1 OWNER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,558 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Panoramic Sunroof ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? 10 Speakers (/w 630 Watt Amplifier) ? Harman/Kardon® Premium Audio ?Wireless Cell Phone Charger ?Air-Cooled Front Seats ?Power Passenger Seat ?LED Interior Lights ?LED Light Bar Taillights ?Gloss Black Door Pillars ?Acoustic Laminated Side Front Door Glass ?Rain Sensing Wipers ?Dual Exhaust ?Fog lamps ?Gray Matte Mesh grille ?4.3? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ?Rear USB/12V Charging Ports ?Rear Climate Ventilation ?UVO Intelligence Telematics ?Satellite radio MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Optima-2019-id10506359.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lockwood Kia
Lockwood Kia
Call Dealer
905-847-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-1511