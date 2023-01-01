Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sedona

73,478 KM

Details Description Features

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138197
  • Stock #: CD14A
  • VIN: KNDMB5C13K6444549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,478 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sedona-2019-id9761724.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - POWER SLIDING DOORS - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 17 ALLOY WHEELS - POWER TAILGATE - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - COOLING GLOVE BOX - ANDROID AUTO ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 49,861 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 73,478 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA El...
 72,132 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory