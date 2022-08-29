$31,980+ tax & licensing
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 Kia Sedona
LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
53,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9110245
- Stock #: K9299
- VIN: KNDMB5C13K6444549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $33
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - POWER SLIDING DOOR - SMART POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - FOG LIGHT MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99...
