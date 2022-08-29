Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

53,171 KM

Details

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

53,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9110245
  • Stock #: K9299
  • VIN: KNDMB5C13K6444549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $33
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - POWER SLIDING DOOR - SMART POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - FOG LIGHT MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

