2019 Kia Sorento
7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$20,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,087 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 7 PASS, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY INCLUDED, BLIND SPOT, NEW TIRES & BRAKES, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C
NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
289-837-1234