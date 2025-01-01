2019 Kia Sorento

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN data-contrast=none>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;> </p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: #231f20; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>AUTO</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> 7 PASS,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>AWD, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>NO ACCIDENT</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>SAFETY INCLUDED, BLIND SPOT, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>NEW TIRES & BRAKES, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>HEATED SEATS</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> & STEERING</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> BACKUP CAMERA</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> BLUETOOTH,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: #231f20; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"335557856":16777215,"335559738":0,"335559739":0}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; color: windowtext;><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: #231f20; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335557856":16777215,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; color: windowtext; xml:lang=EN-US><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: #231f20; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335557856":16777215,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"335559738":240,"335559739":0}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"335559738":240,"335559739":0}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; color: windowtext; xml:lang=EN-US><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: #231f20; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335557856":16777215,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CLEAN </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"335559738":240,"335559739":0}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW176344705 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span><span class=EOP SCXW176344705 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":240,"335559739":240,"335559740":300}> </span></p></div>

2019 Kia Sorento

140,087 KM

Details Description Features

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T

Watch This Vehicle
12875852

2019 Kia Sorento

7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1755555963771
  2. 1755555964207
  3. 1755555964606
  4. 1755555965022
  5. 1755555965475
  6. 1755555965904
  7. 1755555966328
  8. 1755555966749
  9. 1755555967159
  10. 1755555967558
  11. 1755555968002
  12. 1755555968428
  13. 1755555968872
  14. 1755555969288
  15. 1755555969724
  16. 1755555970125
  17. 1755555970523
  18. 1755555970932
  19. 1755555971358
  20. 1755555971807
  21. 1755555972250
  22. 1755555972689
  23. 1755555973123
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,087KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA53KG584870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,087 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

 

AUTO, 7 PASS, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY INCLUDED, BLIND SPOT, NEW TIRES & BRAKES, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C 

 

 

NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING 

NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 Kia Sorento 7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Kia Sorento 7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T 140,087 KM $20,777 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS CARPLAY LANE KEEPING for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS CARPLAY LANE KEEPING 52,297 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic AUTO GAS SAVER SAFETY HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic AUTO GAS SAVER SAFETY HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA 135,471 KM $13,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Kia Sorento