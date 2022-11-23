2019 Kia Sorento

$28,980 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9385579

9385579 Stock #: K9398

K9398 VIN: 5XYPHDA32KG493393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,551 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2 ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30 000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER - 7 PASSANGER - POWER DRIVER SEAT - HEATED SEATS - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing av...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.