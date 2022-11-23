$28,980+ tax & licensing
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
EX AWD | 4 CYL | 7 PASS | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
62,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385579
- Stock #: K9398
- VIN: 5XYPHDA32KG493393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER - 7 PASSANGER - POWER DRIVER SEAT - HEATED SEATS - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available at competitive rates with flexible terms! Trade-ins welcome!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9