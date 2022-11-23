$22,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EX+ | HTD SEAT | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD STEERING WHEEL
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
54,006KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385585
- Stock #: K9400
- VIN: KNDJP3A55K7683352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - ANDRIOD AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY - PUSH BUTTON START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - SPEAKER MOOD LAMPS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financi...
