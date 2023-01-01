Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! FREE WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - AIR CONDITIONING - 17 ALLOY WHEELS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2019-id10251368.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2019-id10251368.html</a>

2019 Kia Sportage

52,595 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

52,595KM
Used
VIN KNDPNCAC5K7602929

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,595 KM

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! FREE WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - AIR CONDITIONING - 17" ALLOY WHEELS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2019-id10251368.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $27

