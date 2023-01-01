$25,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sportage
EX AWD | 1 OWNER | CLN CARFAX | LEATHER | HTD SEAT
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,595 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! FREE WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - AIR CONDITIONING - 17" ALLOY WHEELS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
