Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sportage

40,425 KM

Details Description Features

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

EX AWD | 1 OWNER | CLN CARFAX | LEATHER | HTD SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

EX AWD | 1 OWNER | CLN CARFAX | LEATHER | HTD SEAT

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

40,425KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254468
  • Stock #: K8039
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC0K7569452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8039
  • Mileage 40,425 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2019-id8632832.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. **
ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - LEATHER - ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - 18 INCH WHEELS - SMART KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 40,425 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX+ |...
 90,725 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 11,290 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory