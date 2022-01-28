$28,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 Kia Sportage
2019 Kia Sportage
EX AWD | 1 OWNER | CLN CARFAX | LEATHER | HTD SEAT
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
40,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254468
- Stock #: K8039
- VIN: KNDPNCAC0K7569452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8039
- Mileage 40,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. **
ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - LEATHER - ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVER SEAT - 18 INCH WHEELS - SMART KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financin...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9