2019 Kia Sportage

120,103 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | ROOF | BROWN LEATHER | HTD SEATS |

2019 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | ROOF | BROWN LEATHER | HTD SEATS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

120,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9763831
  • Stock #: K9458A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6K7567687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,103 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2019-id9521442.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LANE DEPARTURE - SMART TAILGATE - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

