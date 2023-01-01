$22,980+ tax & licensing
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 Kia Sportage
EX Premium | ROOF | BROWN LEATHER | HTD SEATS |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
120,103KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9763831
- Stock #: K9458A
- VIN: KNDPNCAC6K7567687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LANE DEPARTURE - SMART TAILGATE - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS - MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9