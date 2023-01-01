2019 Kia Sportage

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES!! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LANE DEPARTURE - SMART TAILGATE - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS - MUCH MORE!!