2019 Kia Stinger

87,225 KM

Details

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

GT Limited AWD | HUD | ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

87,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9171670
  • Stock #: VB26A
  • VIN: KNAE55LC0K6066412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,225 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Stinger-2019-id9152391.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $41
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEADS UP DISPLAY - SUNROOF - NAPPA LEATHER - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 15 SPEAKER HARMON/KARDON - NAVIGATION - POWER TAILGATE MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit!...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

