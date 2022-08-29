$39,980+ tax & licensing
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 Kia Stinger
GT Limited AWD | HUD | ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
87,225KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9171670
- Stock #: VB26A
- VIN: KNAE55LC0K6066412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $41
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEADS UP DISPLAY - SUNROOF - NAPPA LEATHER - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 15 SPEAKER HARMON/KARDON - NAVIGATION - POWER TAILGATE MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit!...
