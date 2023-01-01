Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

74,000 KM

Details Description

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151394
  • Stock #: 1098
  • VIN: SALGS2RKXKA545931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1098
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6, Black on Black, One Owner, Accident free!!!

Car is Loaded with Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Detection, Soft Closing Doors and Many More!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels

1-345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

