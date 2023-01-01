$69,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-893-1342
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
SUPERCHARGED LWB
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10362513
- Stock #: 1136
- VIN: SALGS5RE3KA519134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 1136
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE SuperCharged LWB, Black on Back, accident free!!!
The car is loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Heads up Display, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Ambient Light, Apple CarPlay and Many More!!!
Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.