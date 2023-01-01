Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

87,000 KM

Details Description

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED LWB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED LWB

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10362513
  2. 10362513
  3. 10362513
  4. 10362513
  5. 10362513
  6. 10362513
  7. 10362513
  8. 10362513
  9. 10362513
  10. 10362513
  11. 10362513
  12. 10362513
  13. 10362513
  14. 10362513
  15. 10362513
  16. 10362513
  17. 10362513
  18. 10362513
  19. 10362513
  20. 10362513
  21. 10362513
Contact Seller

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10362513
  • Stock #: 1136
  • VIN: SALGS5RE3KA519134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1136
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE SuperCharged LWB, Black on Back, accident free!!!

The car is loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Heads up Display, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Ambient Light, Apple CarPlay and Many More!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 87,000 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 77,900 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 90D
 85,000 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory