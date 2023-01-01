Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

30,000 KM

Details

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9602143
  VIN: SALVC2RX5KH336958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

Super clean LANDROVER RR EVQ LNDMK LANDMARK Grey exterior with black leather interior. sunroof, back up cam,navigation with heated seats. Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$38,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$40,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Thumbs up IconAdvertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

