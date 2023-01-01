2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$38,888 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9602143

9602143 VIN: SALVC2RX5KH336958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.