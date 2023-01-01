$64,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged Dynamic
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10533966
- VIN: SALWR2RE9KA849138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic Certified Financing Available
Immaculate condition, drives like new and very clean
NO ACCIDENTS https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NLFAAdiRGUJJfyu2rAbig+md1lziLWTy
Automatic
77,999 kms
V8 Supercharged Dynamic 5.0L
4WD
VIN: SALWR2RE9KA849138
Loaded ! : Soft Close doors, heated and cooling seats, heated steering, headsup display, ionic climate control, black leather, Apple carplay, Android Auto, 2 touchscreens, Navigation, Range Rover Apps, Led interior lights and many more
Tires are almost new
Brakes recently changed 90% thread left
Price is $64,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_
