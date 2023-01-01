$64,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ellati Auto Sales
437-422-4400
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V6 Supercharged HSE *Ltd Avail*
Location
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
437-422-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,000
+ taxes & licensing
62,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9760894
- VIN: SALWR2RV1KA816098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ellati Auto Sales
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2