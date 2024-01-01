Menu
Gray 2019 Lexus NX 300 Base 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

2019 Lexus NX

51,298 KM

$31,700

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX

300

2019 Lexus NX

300

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$31,700

+ taxes & licensing

51,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ1K2180826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4C038A
  • Mileage 51,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 24026 kilometers below market average!


Gray 2019 Lexus NX 300 Base 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

