Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus RX

42,151 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus RX

2019 Lexus RX

RX350 F-SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus RX

RX350 F-SPORT

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,151KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8749607
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA9KC193179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,151 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,LEATHER, NAVIGATION,  SUNROOF PUSH START, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND BLUETOOTH, HEATED POWER SEATS ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detail

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royalty Enterprise

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 30,632 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord To...
 26,117 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 4dr...
 129,117 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-899-XXXX

(click to show)

416-899-9228

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory