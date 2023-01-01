2019 Lincoln MKC

$30,897 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10493340

10493340 Stock #: 3T1073A

3T1073A VIN: 5LMCJ2D99KUL07024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3T1073A

Mileage 60,010 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.