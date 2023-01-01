Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

60,010 KM

Details Features

$30,897

+ tax & licensing
$30,897

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Select

2019 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$30,897

+ taxes & licensing

60,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493340
  • Stock #: 3T1073A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D99KUL07024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3T1073A
  • Mileage 60,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

