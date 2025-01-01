Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Automated Emergency Braking, Canadian Touring Package, Distance Alert & Distance Indication, Dynamic Brake Support, Equipment Group 300A, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Pre-Collision Warning w/Pedestrian Detection, Wheels: 19 5 Spoke Prem Luster Nickel Aluminum.<br><br>Black Metallic 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4D Sport Utility 2.3L Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD

2019 Lincoln MKC

72,740 KM

$23,466

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve TOURING PKG | TECH PKG

13127618

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve TOURING PKG | TECH PKG

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
72,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMTJ3DH4KUL44186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Automated Emergency Braking, Canadian Touring Package, Distance Alert & Distance Indication, Dynamic Brake Support, Equipment Group 300A, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Pre-Collision Warning w/Pedestrian Detection, Wheels: 19''' 5 Spoke Prem Luster Nickel Aluminum.

Black Metallic 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4D Sport Utility 2.3L Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2019 Lincoln MKC