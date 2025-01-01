$23,466+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC
Reserve TOURING PKG | TECH PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$23,466
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMTJ3DH4KUL44186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Automated Emergency Braking, Canadian Touring Package, Distance Alert & Distance Indication, Dynamic Brake Support, Equipment Group 300A, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKC Technology Package, Pre-Collision Warning w/Pedestrian Detection, Wheels: 19''' 5 Spoke Prem Luster Nickel Aluminum.
Black Metallic 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4D Sport Utility 2.3L Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2019 Lincoln MKC