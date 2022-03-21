Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

34,371 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8717351
  • Stock #: P6333
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D93KUL21409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6333
  • Mileage 34,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

