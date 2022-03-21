2019 Lincoln MKC

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8717351

8717351 Stock #: P6333

P6333 VIN: 5LMCJ3D93KUL21409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P6333

Mileage 34,371 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.