Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln MKC

87,373 KM

Details Features

$31,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,394

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9236065
  2. 9236065
  3. 9236065
  4. 9236065
  5. 9236065
  6. 9236065
  7. 9236065
  8. 9236065
  9. 9236065
Contact Seller

$31,394

+ taxes & licensing

87,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236065
  • Stock #: 2C045A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D93KUL47380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2C045A
  • Mileage 87,373 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 46,285 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ec...
 10,858 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2007 Lincoln MKX
497,987 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory