2019 Lincoln Nautilus

25,335 KM

Details Features

$43,977

+ tax & licensing
$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

25,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206794
  • Stock #: D2X069A
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LP7KBL66350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D2X069A
  • Mileage 25,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

