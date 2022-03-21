Menu
2019 Maserati Levante

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8681471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Maserati Levante - Black

The Levante ushered in a change in season for its brand, representing the very first time the storied trident badge has graced an SUV. The Levante's vaunted status as a luxurious, athletic, and uniquely Italian example of the tall-bodied breed guarantees that it will turn heads faster than more sedately styled rivals. Standout items such as an available silk interior, beautifully burnished wood trim, and a menacing, Ferrari-esque exhaust note set the Maserati apart even further. Buyers of the Levante will no doubt be delighted with their purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

