2019 Mazda CX-3

69,700 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD | BT | HEATED SEATS

2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD | BT | HEATED SEATS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: JM1DKFC70K0412638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,700 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

The CX-3 boasts Mazda's signature KODO design language, which gives it a sporty and elegant appearance. Its sleek lines and eye-catching grille make it stand out in its class.  Despite its compact size, the CX-3 offers a well-designed interior with quality materials. The cabin is comfortable and provides ample headroom and legroom for both the driver and passengers. It comes with modern tech features like a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available smartphone integration. It also offers responsive handling, making it fun to drive both in city traffic and on winding roads. The 2019 CX-3 is equipped with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, enhancing overall safety. Mazda has a reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the CX-3 is no exception. With proper maintenance, it can serve you well for many years.

CALL TODAY!! SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE IN!!

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

