$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2019 Mazda CX-3
AWD | BT | HEATED SEATS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10224636
- VIN: JM1DKFC70K0412638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,700 KM
Vehicle Description
The CX-3 boasts Mazda's signature KODO design language, which gives it a sporty and elegant appearance. Its sleek lines and eye-catching grille make it stand out in its class. Despite its compact size, the CX-3 offers a well-designed interior with quality materials. The cabin is comfortable and provides ample headroom and legroom for both the driver and passengers. It comes with modern tech features like a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available smartphone integration. It also offers responsive handling, making it fun to drive both in city traffic and on winding roads. The 2019 CX-3 is equipped with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, enhancing overall safety. Mazda has a reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the CX-3 is no exception. With proper maintenance, it can serve you well for many years.
CALL TODAY!! SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE IN!!
EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.