2019 Mazda CX-3

$23,980 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8437887

8437887 Stock #: K8096

K8096 VIN: JM1DKDC71K1450717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K8096

Mileage 31,524 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES * KEY FEATURES; - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.