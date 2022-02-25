Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

31,524 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS-SKY | AUTO | ALLOY | HTD SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX |

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS-SKY | AUTO | ALLOY | HTD SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX |

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

31,524KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8437887
  • Stock #: K8096
  • VIN: JM1DKDC71K1450717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8096
  • Mileage 31,524 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2019-id8728125.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES * KEY FEATURES; - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

