<p data-start=87 data-end=157><strong data-start=87 data-end=155>2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD – Premium Style, Comfort, and Performance</strong></p><p data-start=159 data-end=557>The <strong data-start=163 data-end=189>2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD</strong> is one of the most popular SUVs in its class, offering sharp handling, modern styling, and excellent fuel efficiency. With Mazda’s <strong data-start=321 data-end=358>2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=373 data-end=407>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, you get smooth power delivery and a responsive drive. The <strong data-start=467 data-end=501>i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive system</strong> ensures stability and control in all road conditions.</p><p data-start=559 data-end=592><strong data-start=559 data-end=590>Performance & Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul data-start=593 data-end=830><li data-start=593 data-end=639><p data-start=595 data-end=639>2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine (187 hp)</p></li><li data-start=640 data-end=710><p data-start=642 data-end=710>6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode & Sport mode</p></li><li data-start=711 data-end=762><p data-start=713 data-end=762>i-ACTIV AWD with predictive traction technology</p></li><li data-start=763 data-end=830><p data-start=765 data-end=830>Fuel Economy: approx. <strong data-start=787 data-end=828>9.8 L/100km city, 7.9 L/100km highway</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=832 data-end=857><strong data-start=832 data-end=855>Features & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=858 data-end=1110><li data-start=858 data-end=908><p data-start=860 data-end=908>Premium cloth interior with heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=909 data-end=959><p data-start=911 data-end=959>10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=960 data-end=999><p data-start=962 data-end=999>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1000 data-end=1047><p data-start=1002 data-end=1047>Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob</p></li><li data-start=1048 data-end=1110><p data-start=1050 data-end=1110>Spacious cargo area with 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats</p></li></ul><p data-start=1112 data-end=1144><strong data-start=1112 data-end=1142>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1145 data-end=1353><li data-start=1145 data-end=1189><p data-start=1147 data-end=1189>7-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system</p></li><li data-start=1190 data-end=1222><p data-start=1192 data-end=1222>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1223 data-end=1265><p data-start=1225 data-end=1265>Bluetooth hands-free & audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=1266 data-end=1285><p data-start=1268 data-end=1285>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1286 data-end=1312><p data-start=1288 data-end=1312>6-speaker sound system</p></li><li data-start=1313 data-end=1353><p data-start=1315 data-end=1353>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li></ul><p data-start=1355 data-end=1368><strong data-start=1355 data-end=1366>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1369 data-end=1620><li data-start=1369 data-end=1424><p data-start=1371 data-end=1424>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1425 data-end=1502><p data-start=1427 data-end=1502>Advanced Smart City Brake Support (low-speed automatic emergency braking)</p></li><li data-start=1503 data-end=1525><p data-start=1505 data-end=1525>Hill Launch Assist</p></li><li data-start=1526 data-end=1574><p data-start=1528 data-end=1574>Dynamic Stability Control & Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=1575 data-end=1620><p data-start=1577 data-end=1620>Advanced front, side, and curtain airbags</p></li></ul><p data-start=1622 data-end=1648><strong data-start=1622 data-end=1646>Exterior Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=1649 data-end=1816><li data-start=1649 data-end=1678><p data-start=1651 data-end=1678>Sleek KODO design styling</p></li><li data-start=1679 data-end=1710><p data-start=1681 data-end=1710>LED headlights & taillights</p></li><li data-start=1711 data-end=1735><p data-start=1713 data-end=1735>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1736 data-end=1794><p data-start=1738 data-end=1794>Heated power side mirrors with integrated turn signals</p></li><li data-start=1795 data-end=1816><p data-start=1797 data-end=1816>Rear roof spoiler</p></li></ul><p data-start=1818 data-end=2013>The <strong data-start=1822 data-end=1848>2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD</strong> offers a premium feel, sporty handling, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a top choice for drivers who want style, safety, and practicality all in one SUV.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

