2019 Mazda CX-5
2019 Mazda CX-5
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD – Premium Style, Comfort, and Performance
The 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD is one of the most popular SUVs in its class, offering sharp handling, modern styling, and excellent fuel efficiency. With Mazda’s 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you get smooth power delivery and a responsive drive. The i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive system ensures stability and control in all road conditions.
Performance & Fuel Economy:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine (187 hp)
6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode & Sport mode
i-ACTIV AWD with predictive traction technology
Fuel Economy: approx. 9.8 L/100km city, 7.9 L/100km highway
Features & Comfort:
Premium cloth interior with heated front seats
10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Spacious cargo area with 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats
Technology & Connectivity:
7-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth hands-free & audio streaming
Rearview camera
6-speaker sound system
Keyless entry with push-button start
Safety:
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Advanced Smart City Brake Support (low-speed automatic emergency braking)
Hill Launch Assist
Dynamic Stability Control & Traction Control
Advanced front, side, and curtain airbags
Exterior Highlights:
Sleek KODO design styling
LED headlights & taillights
17-inch alloy wheels
Heated power side mirrors with integrated turn signals
Rear roof spoiler
The 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD offers a premium feel, sporty handling, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a top choice for drivers who want style, safety, and practicality all in one SUV.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
