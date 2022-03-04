$31,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX Auto AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START WARRA
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8635592
- Stock #: 3083
- VIN: JM3KFBBL0K0602479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,299 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD SUV BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX , SAFETY CERTIFED ,LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL A/C, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, PUSH START, HEATED FRONT SEATS
SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
RED EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tqvkVMDroXQEP7%2fSPZpUJSU1PUG5s7lp
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
