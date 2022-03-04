Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

65,299 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX Auto AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START WARRA

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX Auto AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START WARRA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

65,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635592
  • Stock #: 3083
  • VIN: JM3KFBBL0K0602479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,299 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD SUV BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX , SAFETY CERTIFED ,LOADED WITH  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL  A/C, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, PUSH START, HEATED FRONT SEATS

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

RED  EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tqvkVMDroXQEP7%2fSPZpUJSU1PUG5s7lp

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

