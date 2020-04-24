Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - AWD

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

416-301-7772

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,483KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908099
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM3K1135158
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist

