Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

5,145 KM

Details Description Features

$54,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

30th ANNIVERSARY BEAUTIFUL, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

30th ANNIVERSARY BEAUTIFUL, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8940364
  2. 8940364
  3. 8940364
  4. 8940364
  5. 8940364
  6. 8940364
  7. 8940364
  8. 8940364
  9. 8940364
  10. 8940364
  11. 8940364
  12. 8940364
  13. 8940364
  14. 8940364
  15. 8940364
  16. 8940364
  17. 8940364
  18. 8940364
  19. 8940364
  20. 8940364
  21. 8940364
  22. 8940364
  23. 8940364
  24. 8940364
  25. 8940364
  26. 8940364
  27. 8940364
  28. 8940364
  29. 8940364
  30. 8940364
  31. 8940364
  32. 8940364
Contact Seller

$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

5,145KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940364
  • Stock #: 1-22-187
  • VIN: JM1NDAA75K0400599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 1-22-187
  • Mileage 5,145 KM

Vehicle Description

#1920 of 3000 worldwide and only 165 bound for Canada!  This very special and very limited MX-5 celebrates the 30th year since Mazda first introduced this iconic convertible and may be amongst the first landed examples in the country!! Finished in an exclusive Racing Orange exterior on a Nappa Leather and Alcantara trimmed interior with Recaro seating and orange stitching and piping. The iconic Miata is one of the most exhilarating if not the most fun to drive rear-wheel drive convertible in its category. Comes equipped with all the best of the GS Sport Package and GT all in one incredible instant collectible:


- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM)

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

- Convertible Top Cloth Liner

- Heated Door Mirrors with Auto Dimming Capabilities for Driver's Door Mirror

- LED Exterior Lights

- Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS)

- High Beam Control System (HBC)

- 9 Speaker BOSE Premium Sound System

- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and AUX Connectivity

- Voice activated Navigation System

- HomeLink Garage Door Opener

- Adjustable Seats with Heating Capabilities


This 30th Anniversary Edition Edition goes further and includes the following unique features from the factory:

- 17-inch Rays Forged Alloy Wheels with 30th Anniversary engraving

- Brembo Front Brakes with Orange Calipers

- Recaro Sports Seating (Nappa Leather and Alcantara trimmed) with matching Orange Stitching and Piping and Bose Headrest Speakers

- Alcantara Door Trim and Instrument Panel

- Orange Stitching throughout (Steering Wheel, Shift Knob, Parking Brake Handle)


Additional adds ons include:

- Mazda MX-5 Aero Kit in Brilliant Black (Front Air Dam, Front Air Deflector, Side Sills, Rear Diffuser, and Rear Lip Spoiler)

- Mazda Canada Inc. Mazda Added Protection Plan; 2 Year Extended Warranty, No Mileage Limitation, valid until 9/14/2024

- Platinum Corrosion Control Module Rust Protection, valid until 9/14/2029


It takes conviction to stand up to the naysayers, and that is exactly what the Mazda MX-5 Miata is all about. The engineers at Mazda were so obsessed in building and designing this car that they took into account every single bolt, stitch and even the driver to ensure that it has near-perfect 50-50 front-to-rear weight distribution. The car is not complete without You! The Mazda Zoom-Zoom pedigree is very evident in this Miata as soon as you get behind the wheel.

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

The price includes an Ontario safety certification and is all-inclusive plus HST and Licensing. 

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.49% OAC.

Balance of Manufacture Comprehensive Warranty (3 years / unlimited KM), as well as balance of Manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 years / unlimited KM). 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2019 Mazda Miata MX-...
 5,145 KM
$54,950 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius C ...
 26,946 KM
$31,400 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S L...
 25 KM
$154,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory