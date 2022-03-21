$54,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5
30th ANNIVERSARY BEAUTIFUL, CARFAX CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$54,950
- Listing ID: 8940364
- Stock #: 1-22-187
- VIN: JM1NDAA75K0400599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Mileage 5,145 KM
Vehicle Description
#1920 of 3000 worldwide and only 165 bound for Canada! This very special and very limited MX-5 celebrates the 30th year since Mazda first introduced this iconic convertible and may be amongst the first landed examples in the country!! Finished in an exclusive Racing Orange exterior on a Nappa Leather and Alcantara trimmed interior with Recaro seating and orange stitching and piping. The iconic Miata is one of the most exhilarating if not the most fun to drive rear-wheel drive convertible in its category. Comes equipped with all the best of the GS Sport Package and GT all in one incredible instant collectible:
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
- Convertible Top Cloth Liner
- Heated Door Mirrors with Auto Dimming Capabilities for Driver's Door Mirror
- LED Exterior Lights
- Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS)
- High Beam Control System (HBC)
- 9 Speaker BOSE Premium Sound System
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and AUX Connectivity
- Voice activated Navigation System
- HomeLink Garage Door Opener
- Adjustable Seats with Heating Capabilities
This 30th Anniversary Edition Edition goes further and includes the following unique features from the factory:
- 17-inch Rays Forged Alloy Wheels with 30th Anniversary engraving
- Brembo Front Brakes with Orange Calipers
- Recaro Sports Seating (Nappa Leather and Alcantara trimmed) with matching Orange Stitching and Piping and Bose Headrest Speakers
- Alcantara Door Trim and Instrument Panel
- Orange Stitching throughout (Steering Wheel, Shift Knob, Parking Brake Handle)
Additional adds ons include:
- Mazda MX-5 Aero Kit in Brilliant Black (Front Air Dam, Front Air Deflector, Side Sills, Rear Diffuser, and Rear Lip Spoiler)
- Mazda Canada Inc. Mazda Added Protection Plan; 2 Year Extended Warranty, No Mileage Limitation, valid until 9/14/2024
- Platinum Corrosion Control Module Rust Protection, valid until 9/14/2029
It takes conviction to stand up to the naysayers, and that is exactly what the Mazda MX-5 Miata is all about. The engineers at Mazda were so obsessed in building and designing this car that they took into account every single bolt, stitch and even the driver to ensure that it has near-perfect 50-50 front-to-rear weight distribution. The car is not complete without You! The Mazda Zoom-Zoom pedigree is very evident in this Miata as soon as you get behind the wheel.
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
The price includes an Ontario safety certification and is all-inclusive plus HST and Licensing.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.49% OAC.
Balance of Manufacture Comprehensive Warranty (3 years / unlimited KM), as well as balance of Manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 years / unlimited KM).
Vehicle Features
