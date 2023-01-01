Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

67,000 KM

Details Description

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10553049
  2. 10553049
  3. 10553049
  4. 10553049
  5. 10553049
  6. 10553049
  7. 10553049
  8. 10553049
  9. 10553049
  10. 10553049
  11. 10553049
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553049
  • Stock #: 1190
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EB9KF923485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1190
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic Coupe, Black on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Dynamic Select, ESP, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Ambient Lighting, Heated Seats and Many More!!!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 67,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series M3...
 80,000 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 65,000 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory