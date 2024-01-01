Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO CAR WHITE ON BLACK WITH AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE PANORAMIC ROOF ALLOYS KEYLESS NAVI REARVIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT ATT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE 2 SETS OF KEYS TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE.. WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $30689 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FUDXXjoCCKy0IFHHU/u45FfSIN0d3Jj7</span></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

94,612 KM

Details Description Features

$30,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1706656594
  2. 1706656594
  3. 1706656594
  4. 1706656594
  5. 1706656503
  6. 1706656504
  7. 1706656501
  8. 1706656507
  9. 1706656509
  10. 1706656507
  11. 1706656517
  12. 1706656594
  13. 1706656594
  14. 1706656505
  15. 1706656594
  16. 1706656594
  17. 1706656510
  18. 1706656502
  19. 1706656594
  20. 1706656594
  21. 1706656594
  22. 1706656594
  23. 1706656594
  24. 1706656594
  25. 1706656594
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$30,689

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,612KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF8EBXKU310631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,612 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO CAR WHITE ON BLACK WITH AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE PANORAMIC ROOF ALLOYS KEYLESS NAVI REARVIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT ATT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE 2 SETS OF KEYS TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE.. WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $30689 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FUDXXjoCCKy0IFHHU/u45FfSIN0d3Jj7

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Technology NAVI|PANO|HEATED for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis Technology NAVI|PANO|HEATED 202,504 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 AMG|NAVI|PANO for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 AMG|NAVI|PANO 121,290 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class 3.5L for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class 3.5L 200,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,689

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class