This Beautiful 2019 Mercedes Benz C300 features: Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, 360 Digree camera, Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot, Parking Sensor, Burmester Premium Sound System & more!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

133,094 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 BURMESTER|SUNROOF|BACKUP

12964874

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 BURMESTER|SUNROOF|BACKUP

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,094KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB6KU311517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,094 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2019 Mercedes Benz C300 features: Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, 360 Digree camera, Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot, Parking Sensor, Burmester Premium Sound System & more!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class