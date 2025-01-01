2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This Beautiful 2019 Mercedes Benz C43 features: </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot, Parking Sensor and more!</span></p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338><span id=docs-internal-guid-806d667b-7fff-11ed-2f26-11b3ab1e1040> </span></p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

76,327 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 NAVI|PANO|4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
13121768

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 NAVI|PANO|4MATIC

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1761775765
  2. 1761775765
  3. 1761775765
  4. 1761775765
  5. 1761775765
  6. 1761775766
  7. 1761775766
  8. 1761775765
  9. 1761775765
  10. 1761775765
  11. 1761775765
  12. 1761775765
  13. 1761775765
  14. 1761775765
  15. 1761775765
  16. 1761775765
  17. 1761775765
  18. 1761775765
  19. 1761775765
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,327KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF6EBXKU312092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,327 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2019 Mercedes Benz C43 features: Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot, Parking Sensor and more!

 

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 NAVI|PANO|4MATIC for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 NAVI|PANO|4MATIC 76,327 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX NOACCIDENT|AWD|HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX NOACCIDENT|AWD|HEATED SEATS 169,806 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A4 Progressiv S-LINE|NAVI|BACKUP for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Audi A4 Progressiv S-LINE|NAVI|BACKUP 84,049 KM $26,650 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class