$39,999+ tax & licensing
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ellati Auto Sales
437-422-4400
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Coupe
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
437-422-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
72,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9760900
- VIN: WDDWJ8EBXKF804893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
