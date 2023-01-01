Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

72,000 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

437-422-4400

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

437-422-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9760900
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EBXKF804893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ellati Auto Sales

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

