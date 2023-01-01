$60,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53 COUPE
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1232
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes Benz E53AMG, White on Black/Red, Accident Free!!!
The Vehicle is Loaded with Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Carbon Trims, Traffic Sign Assist, Parking Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot assist, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Massage Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Energizing Comfort, Dynamic Select and Many More!!!
