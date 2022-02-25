$44,687+ tax & licensing
$44,687
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$44,687
+ taxes & licensing
64,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8450457
- Stock #: P6269A
- VIN: WDC0G4KB3KV167521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P6269A
- Mileage 64,966 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2