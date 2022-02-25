Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

64,966 KM

Details Features

$44,687

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

300

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

64,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450457
  • Stock #: P6269A
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB3KV167521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6269A
  • Mileage 64,966 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

