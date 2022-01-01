Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

30,008 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

250 4MATIC with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

250 4MATIC with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8084023
  2. 8084023
  3. 8084023
  4. 8084023
  5. 8084023
  6. 8084023
  7. 8084023
  8. 8084023
  9. 8084023
  10. 8084023
  11. 8084023
  12. 8084023
  13. 8084023
  14. 8084023
  15. 8084023
  16. 8084023
  17. 8084023
  18. 8084023
Contact Seller

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8084023
  • Stock #: P5497
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB7KJ565487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4MATIC!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: Internet Radio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Power Folding Door Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC Jupiter Red

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 30,008 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 9,515 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 84,041 KM
$52,488 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory