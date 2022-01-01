+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4MATIC!
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: Internet Radio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Power Folding Door Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC Jupiter Red
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
