2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

$56,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 1 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9610228

9610228 Stock #: 252

252 VIN: 4JGDF6EE6KB236419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 252

Mileage 95,157 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.