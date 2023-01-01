Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

95,157 KM

Details Description

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450 4MATIC

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450 4MATIC

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610228
  • Stock #: 252
  • VIN: 4JGDF6EE6KB236419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252
  • Mileage 95,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

