2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$99,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10602483

10602483 Stock #: 1206

1206 VIN: WDDUG8JB6KA466613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 1206

Mileage 70,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.