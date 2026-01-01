$19,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof V6 HIGH ROOF
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof V6 HIGH ROOF
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # OFLP7434Z
- Mileage 231,882 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5J x 16''' Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Axle Ratio: 3.923, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Maturin Fabric Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Standard Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Seat Occupancy Sensor, Driver's Seat, Standard Front Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Certification Program Details:
This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.
The Wholesale Advantage:
* Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50% below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.
* Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.
* Mechanics Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.
* Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.
See below for mandatory '''As-Is''' disclosure.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof High Roof 3D Cargo Van 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic RWD
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
This vehicle is part of our AS-TRADED inventory. Instead of sending this recent trade-in to a dealer auction, we are offering it to our retail customers first. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle exactly as it arrived.
The Wholesale Advantage:
- Unbeatable Pricing: Priced 30-50% below typical market value because we have not added any reconditioning costs.
- Raw & Uninspected: We have not performed a mechanical inspection. You are purchasing the vehicle in its original, untouched condition.
- Mechanics Special: Ideal for DIY buyers or those with their own service connections who want to handle the work themselves.
- Direct Access: You get the first opportunity to buy this local trade-in before it is offered to wholesalers.
See below for mandatory "As-Is" disclosure.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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289-277-8520