$63,900+ tax & licensing
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof V6 Diesel | Hard To Find !!
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P6466
- VIN: WD3BF0CD8KP050297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 67,027 KM
Vehicle Description
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2