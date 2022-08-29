$55,444+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,444
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof V6
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$55,444
+ taxes & licensing
122,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9241072
- Stock #: P6452
- VIN: WD3BF1CD4KP036404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6452
- Mileage 122,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2