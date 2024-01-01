Menu
2019 MINI 3 Door

81,988 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI 3 Door

John Cooper Works

2019 MINI 3 Door

John Cooper Works

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

81,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXM9C55K2H38740

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,988 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

2019 MINI 3 Door