$26,500+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI 3 Door
John Cooper Works
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
81,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXM9C55K2H38740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2019 MINI 3 Door