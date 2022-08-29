Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

63,072 KM

Details Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9236857
  2. 9236857
  3. 9236857
  4. 9236857
  5. 9236857
  6. 9236857
  7. 9236857
  8. 9236857
  9. 9236857
Contact Seller

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236857
  • Stock #: D1T1193X
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU1KL498030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Nissan Kicks S
 63,072 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz S...
 88,161 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 71,129 KM
$33,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory