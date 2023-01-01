Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

58,257 KM

Details Description Features

$20,874

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,874

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Nissan Kicks | Great On Fuel !!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Nissan Kicks | Great On Fuel !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9619096
  2. 9619096
  3. 9619096
  4. 9619096
  5. 9619096
  6. 9619096
  7. 9619096
  8. 9619096
  9. 9619096
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,874

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619096
  • Stock #: P6553
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU4KL532137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,257 KM

Vehicle Description




ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2022 Ford Bronco Wil...
 10,127 KM
$73,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX |...
 115,927 KM
$25,704 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S ...
 58,257 KM
$20,874 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory