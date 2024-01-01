Menu
Account
Sign In
Limited Time Offer – Financing at 7.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available<br /><br />** CARPLAY / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / REVERSE CAMERA / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / More ...<br /><br /><br />WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY<br /><br />This 2019 Nissan Qashqai Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins<br /><br />Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 7.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.<br /><br />We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.<br /><br />We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.<br /><br />Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.<br /><br />At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.<br /><br />Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness<br />www.rogersmotors.ca<br /> <br /> <br />

2019 Nissan Qashqai

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM - BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM - BLINDSPOT

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 10957130
  2. 10957130
  3. 10957130
  4. 10957130
  5. 10957130
  6. 10957130
  7. 10957130
  8. 10957130
  9. 10957130
  10. 10957130
  11. 10957130
  12. 10957130
  13. 10957130
  14. 10957130
  15. 10957130
  16. 10957130
  17. 10957130
  18. 10957130
  19. 10957130
  20. 10957130
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CRXKW331355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RKW3313549
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer – Financing at 7.99% - 6 Months Payment Deferral – $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available

** CARPLAY / BLINDSPOT ASSIST / REVERSE CAMERA / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / More ...


WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

This 2019 Nissan Qashqai Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins

Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 7.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.

We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.

We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.

Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.

At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness
www.rogersmotors.ca
 
 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
Automatic climate control
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Security System - Manufacturers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Keyless Remote Entry System

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD - NAVI - PANO ROOF - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD - NAVI - PANO ROOF - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM 128,000 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 4X4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 4X4 145,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country LIMITED - NAVI - DVD - SUNROOF - LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country LIMITED - NAVI - DVD - SUNROOF - LEATHER 118,000 KM $16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roger's Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai