Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO 4DR SEDAN SUNROOF, LOW KM NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CLEAN CAR FAX , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL BLUE TOOTH, ,BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ALL 4 BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CLEAN CAR FAX <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NO ACCIDENT , LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2019 Nissan Sentra

61,255 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Sentra

AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1723061359
  2. 1723061360
  3. 1723061360
  4. 1723061360
  5. 1723061360
  6. 1723061360
  7. 1723061359
  8. 1723061359
  9. 1723061359
  10. 1723061360
  11. 1723061359
  12. 1723061360
  13. 1723061360
  14. 1723061359
  15. 1723061359
  16. 1723061359
  17. 1723061359
  18. 1723061359
  19. 1723061359
  20. 1723061360
  21. 1723061359
  22. 1723061359
  23. 1723061359
  24. 1723061360
  25. 1723061359
  26. 1723061359
  27. 1723061360
  28. 1723061359
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,255KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4KY390647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,255 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR SEDAN SUNROOF, LOW KM NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CLEAN CAR FAX , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL BLUE TOOTH, ,BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START

ALL 4 BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS)  INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT , LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra AUTO SV SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH CAMERA 61,255 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V AWD NO ACCIENT 1 OWNER B-TOOTH CAMERA ALLOY for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda CR-V AWD NO ACCIENT 1 OWNER B-TOOTH CAMERA ALLOY 143,000 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Manual NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER POWER WINDOS CRUIZE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla Manual NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER POWER WINDOS CRUIZE 139,970 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra