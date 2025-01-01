Menu
<p data-start=199 data-end=288><strong data-start=199 data-end=288>For Sale: 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback – Very Clean, Great KMs, Beautiful Blue</strong></p><p data-start=290 data-end=625>Practical, efficient, and stylish — this <strong data-start=331 data-end=360>2019 Nissan Versa Note SV</strong> is a well-maintained <strong data-start=382 data-end=395>hatchback</strong> finished in a beautiful <strong data-start=420 data-end=445>Caspian Blue Metallic</strong>. With <strong data-start=452 data-end=472>great kilometers</strong>, a spotless interior, and modern tech features, it’s the perfect city car or daily commuter with exceptional fuel economy and surprising interior space.</p><p data-start=627 data-end=650><strong data-start=627 data-end=650>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><p data-start=652 data-end=676><strong data-start=652 data-end=676>Engine & Drivetrain:</strong></p><ul data-start=677 data-end=877><li data-start=677 data-end=708><p data-start=679 data-end=708>1.6L DOHC 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li data-start=709 data-end=753><p data-start=711 data-end=753>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</p></li><li data-start=754 data-end=775><p data-start=756 data-end=775>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=851><p data-start=778 data-end=851>Excellent fuel efficiency (approx. 7.6L/100km city, 6.2L/100km highway)</p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=877><p data-start=854 data-end=877>Smooth and quiet ride</p></li></ul><p data-start=879 data-end=902><strong data-start=879 data-end=902>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=903 data-end=1170><li data-start=903 data-end=926><p data-start=905 data-end=926>Premium cloth seats</p></li><li data-start=927 data-end=962><p data-start=929 data-end=962>Height-adjustable driver’s seat</p></li><li data-start=963 data-end=983><p data-start=965 data-end=983>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=984 data-end=1016><p data-start=986 data-end=1016>Power windows and door locks</p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1051><p data-start=1019 data-end=1051>Tilt-adjustable steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1052 data-end=1111><p data-start=1054 data-end=1111>Rear 60/40 split-folding seats for extended cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1112 data-end=1170><p data-start=1114 data-end=1170>Spacious interior with ample headroom and rear legroom</p></li></ul><p data-start=1172 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1172 data-end=1201>Technology & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=1202 data-end=1522><li data-start=1202 data-end=1245><p data-start=1204 data-end=1245>7-inch touchscreen infotainment display</p></li><li data-start=1246 data-end=1280><p data-start=1248 data-end=1280>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1281 data-end=1327><p data-start=1283 data-end=1327>Bluetooth hands-free calling and streaming</p></li><li data-start=1328 data-end=1356><p data-start=1330 data-end=1356>USB and auxiliary inputs</p></li><li data-start=1357 data-end=1388><p data-start=1359 data-end=1388>AM/FM audio with 4 speakers</p></li><li data-start=1389 data-end=1440><p data-start=1391 data-end=1440>Steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls</p></li><li data-start=1441 data-end=1488><p data-start=1443 data-end=1488>Remote keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1489 data-end=1522><p data-start=1491 data-end=1522>Power-adjustable side mirrors</p></li></ul><p data-start=1524 data-end=1544><strong data-start=1524 data-end=1544>Safety Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1545 data-end=1803><li data-start=1545 data-end=1564><p data-start=1547 data-end=1564>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1565 data-end=1599><p data-start=1567 data-end=1599>Anti-lock braking system (ABS)</p></li><li data-start=1600 data-end=1633><p data-start=1602 data-end=1633>Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)</p></li><li data-start=1634 data-end=1667><p data-start=1636 data-end=1667>Traction Control System (TCS)</p></li><li data-start=1668 data-end=1713><p data-start=1670 data-end=1713>Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)</p></li><li data-start=1714 data-end=1730><p data-start=1716 data-end=1730>Brake Assist</p></li><li data-start=1731 data-end=1767><p data-start=1733 data-end=1767>Front, side, and curtain airbags</p></li><li data-start=1768 data-end=1803><p data-start=1770 data-end=1803>Tire pressure monitoring system</p></li></ul><p data-start=1805 data-end=1827><strong data-start=1805 data-end=1827>Exterior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1828 data-end=2018><li data-start=1828 data-end=1873><p data-start=1830 data-end=1873>Beautiful <strong data-start=1840 data-end=1865>Caspian Blue Metallic</strong> paint</p></li><li data-start=1874 data-end=1896><p data-start=1876 data-end=1896>Halogen headlights</p></li><li data-start=1897 data-end=1922><p data-start=1899 data-end=1922>Chrome grille accents</p></li><li data-start=1923 data-end=1965><p data-start=1925 data-end=1965>Body-coloured mirrors and door handles</p></li><li data-start=1966 data-end=1982><p data-start=1968 data-end=1982>Rear spoiler</p></li><li data-start=1983 data-end=2018><p data-start=1985 data-end=2018>15-inch wheels with full covers</p></li></ul><p data-start=2020 data-end=2040><strong data-start=2020 data-end=2040>Additional Info:</strong></p><ul data-start=2041 data-end=2195><li data-start=2041 data-end=2061><p data-start=2043 data-end=2061>Great kilometers</p></li><li data-start=2062 data-end=2091><p data-start=2064 data-end=2091>Very clean inside and out</p></li><li data-start=2092 data-end=2123><p data-start=2094 data-end=2123>Non-smoker, no pet interior</p></li><li data-start=2124 data-end=2149><p data-start=2126 data-end=2149>Local Ontario vehicle</p></li><li data-start=2150 data-end=2195><p data-start=2152 data-end=2195>Drives excellent and extremely economical</p></li></ul><p data-start=2197 data-end=2370>Whether youre looking for a reliable daily driver, a first car, or a fuel-efficient hatchback with great cargo versatility, this 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV checks every box.</p><p data-start=2372 data-end=2457><strong data-start=2372 data-end=2457>Contact now to schedule your test drive or for more details. This one won’t last.</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2019 Nissan Versa Note

126,000 KM

$13,440

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV | VERY CLEAN | LOW KMS

12740160

2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV | VERY CLEAN | LOW KMS

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXKL364521

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$13,440

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Nissan Versa Note