Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback – Very Clean, Great KMs, Beautiful Blue
Practical, efficient, and stylish — this 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV is a well-maintained hatchback finished in a beautiful Caspian Blue Metallic. With great kilometers, a spotless interior, and modern tech features, it’s the perfect city car or daily commuter with exceptional fuel economy and surprising interior space.
Vehicle Highlights:
Engine & Drivetrain:
1.6L DOHC 4-cylinder engine
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Front-Wheel Drive
Excellent fuel efficiency (approx. 7.6L/100km city, 6.2L/100km highway)
Smooth and quiet ride
Interior & Comfort:
Premium cloth seats
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
Air conditioning
Power windows and door locks
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear 60/40 split-folding seats for extended cargo space
Spacious interior with ample headroom and rear legroom
Technology & Convenience:
7-inch touchscreen infotainment display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Bluetooth hands-free calling and streaming
USB and auxiliary inputs
AM/FM audio with 4 speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls
Remote keyless entry with push-button start
Power-adjustable side mirrors
Safety Features:
Rearview camera
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist
Front, side, and curtain airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system
Exterior Features:
Beautiful Caspian Blue Metallic paint
Halogen headlights
Chrome grille accents
Body-coloured mirrors and door handles
Rear spoiler
15-inch wheels with full covers
Additional Info:
Great kilometers
Very clean inside and out
Non-smoker, no pet interior
Local Ontario vehicle
Drives excellent and extremely economical
Whether you're looking for a reliable daily driver, a first car, or a fuel-efficient hatchback with great cargo versatility, this 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV checks every box.
Contact now to schedule your test drive or for more details. This one won’t last.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
