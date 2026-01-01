$10,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note
SV
2019 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Versa Note SV – Automatic | Fuel Efficient | Practical Hatchback
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV is a smart, reliable, and economical hatchback designed for everyday driving. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s the perfect choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a low-cost, dependable vehicle.
Powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Versa Note delivers a comfortable ride and great gas mileage, making it ideal for city and highway use.
The hatchback design adds versatility, offering generous cargo space and easy loading for groceries, gear, or daily errands.
Key Features:
1.6L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
SV trim package
Bluetooth connectivity
Backup camera
Touchscreen display
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Keyless entry
Air conditioning
Tilt steering wheel
Split-folding rear seats
Large cargo area (hatchback design)
AM/FM/CD/USB audio system
Easy to drive, affordable to own, and built with practicality in mind, the Versa Note SV is a great option for anyone looking for simple, reliable transportation.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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