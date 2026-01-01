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<p data-start=108 data-end=188><strong data-start=108 data-end=188>2019 Nissan Versa Note SV – Automatic | Fuel Efficient | Practical Hatchback</strong></p><p data-start=190 data-end=495>The 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV is a smart, reliable, and economical hatchback designed for everyday driving. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s the perfect choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a low-cost, dependable vehicle.</p><p data-start=497 data-end=696>Powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Versa Note delivers a comfortable ride and great gas mileage, making it ideal for city and highway use.</p><p data-start=698 data-end=822>The hatchback design adds versatility, offering generous cargo space and easy loading for groceries, gear, or daily errands.</p><p data-start=824 data-end=1200><strong data-start=824 data-end=841>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=841 data-end=844>1.6L 4-cylinder engine<br data-start=866 data-end=869>Automatic transmission<br data-start=891 data-end=894>Front-wheel drive (FWD)<br data-start=917 data-end=920>SV trim package<br data-start=935 data-end=938>Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=960 data-end=963>Backup camera<br data-start=976 data-end=979>Touchscreen display<br data-start=998 data-end=1001>Cruise control<br data-start=1015 data-end=1018>Power windows, locks & mirrors<br data-start=1048 data-end=1051>Keyless entry<br data-start=1064 data-end=1067>Air conditioning<br data-start=1083 data-end=1086>Tilt steering wheel<br data-start=1105 data-end=1108>Split-folding rear seats<br data-start=1132 data-end=1135>Large cargo area (hatchback design)<br data-start=1170 data-end=1173>AM/FM/CD/USB audio system</p><p data-start=1202 data-end=1364>Easy to drive, affordable to own, and built with practicality in mind, the Versa Note SV is a great option for anyone looking for simple, reliable transportation.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2019 Nissan Versa Note

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle
13993068

2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXKL364521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Versa Note SV – Automatic | Fuel Efficient | Practical Hatchback

The 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV is a smart, reliable, and economical hatchback designed for everyday driving. With its compact size, excellent fuel efficiency, and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s the perfect choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a low-cost, dependable vehicle.

Powered by an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Versa Note delivers a comfortable ride and great gas mileage, making it ideal for city and highway use.

The hatchback design adds versatility, offering generous cargo space and easy loading for groceries, gear, or daily errands.

Key Features:
1.6L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
SV trim package
Bluetooth connectivity
Backup camera
Touchscreen display
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Keyless entry
Air conditioning
Tilt steering wheel
Split-folding rear seats
Large cargo area (hatchback design)
AM/FM/CD/USB audio system

Easy to drive, affordable to own, and built with practicality in mind, the Versa Note SV is a great option for anyone looking for simple, reliable transportation.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Nissan Versa Note