2019 RAM 1500

80,446 KM

Details Description Features

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

80,446KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8021676
  Stock #: TBD
  VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN561186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,446 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab is equipped with a 5.7L hemi V8 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Options include: customer preferred package 25L, leather interior, 20-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, parking sensors, remote vehicle start, black dual exhaust tips, sport performance hood, power running boards, navigation, class IV hitch, spray-in Bedliner, and much more!Interior: Black LeatherExterior: Granite Crystal Metallic (Dark Grey)Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

