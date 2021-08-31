Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,988 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 4 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 8021676

8021676 Stock #: TBD

TBD VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN561186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,446 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control

